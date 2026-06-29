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We modern people have a belief so profoundly mistaken, so solipstic, that it’s taken me until 51 years old to realize that it exists, and to identify what the belief is. There may be name for this, and someone else may have written about it. If so, I don’t know that, but I’m not claiming this is original to me necessarily.
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