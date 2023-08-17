You catch more flies with vinegar
pest control edition
Many of the “truisms” that we use are actually reversals. The original sentiment of the truism has been reversed. On Disaffected, I’ve pointed out that it strikes me as a narcissistic reversal, a manipulation to hide the truth so that the greedy and selfish convince us to do as they wish.
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