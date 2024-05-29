You can save your teeth with this one ordinary trick
This post has a goal. That goal is to make you a committed flosser. I want this for you because I want you to save your teeth and have them for the rest of your life.
Saving your teeth is a big enough win, but the consequences of not saving your teeth are bigger than just the loss of the actual teeth. Gum disease, essentially bacteria that breeds out of…
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