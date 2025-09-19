Yes, your wife/husband/son/daughter is insane
That’s what I’ve said to an increasing number of my coaching/consulting clients. That is not something I say lightly, and I don’t ever say it unless I believe I have good reason to say so based on the specific’s of my client’s circumstances as the client relates them to me (understanding that I don’t have direct knowledge).
You hear me on my show “diagn…
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