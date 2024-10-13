Yes, Mommie What?
Episode 193, October 13, 2024
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-Female news anchors are playing Joan Crawford to JD Vance's Christina, except Vance is able to fight back. The exact same shaming, lying, and kafka traps that narcissistic mothers use to punish their children are being aimed at Vance by irrational and emotional leftist "news" women.
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