Wonderful things; please enjoy them
Having a choleric temperament often leads to excessive focus on what’s wrong and ugly. Why, yes, I am using the humoral model, and it’s close enough for government work, as they say.
Since my thumb is so heavily on the negative side of scale, some balance is required.
There are wonderful, joyful, beautiful things in the world. There are fun, entertainin…
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