Women hitting the wall
I’ve got a fever in my brain with all sorts of thoughts jumping to get out, so here’s another short one that’s been on my mind. It’s been on my mind because even women who are sensible and smart are complaining about this problem, which is one of their own perception and creation.
Women: Your problem isn't that "you become invisible" in middle age.
Disa…
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