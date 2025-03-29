Winter tips for country living
We’re expecting an ice storm in Vermont, and last night six inches of wet, heavy snow fell (I was out early this morning wrangling the snowblower through chunks of ice-thanks so much, town plows, for always plowing me in. I heart you too).
First, the fun romantic part, then the serious part:
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