Why White Women Are Leading Domestic Terrorism in Minnesota
my latest for The Federalist
My latest for The Federalist is out, and it’s free-no paywall!
Here’s a teaser, then a link. Give ‘em the clicks, would you? They’re one of the most important publications putting forward a conservative view in a sea of leftist nonsense.
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