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-They can’t read regular clocks. They can’t read cursive. They can’t get from A to B without GPS in their own towns. Generation Z is suffering because of a lack of basic parenting. The cost of narcissistic non-parenting is coming due.

-Potpourri du Moquerie, featuring Rachel Zegler and the Habsburg Jaw, girlie men at the Met Gala fundraiser, human doggie ladies, and more!

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-Disaffected is sponsored by purveyors of the finest cured meats. Visit biltongusa.com and use promo code JOSH to get 10 percent off your order.

-Slocum Consulting: You can book an hour with Josh on video to talk about troubled relationships, political clashes at work, and more. If you’re looking for someone who won’t call your concerns “crazy,” Josh is the guy you want. Book at

https://www.joshuaslocum.net