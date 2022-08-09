Why aren't you watching my show?
You thought I “just” wrote this Substack, huh? Mais non.
This week on Disaffected (the show, not the Substack):
—Collaborating with lunatics and psychopaths to appease the woke
—Audience feedback from around the Western world about the mistreatment of white people that we're not allowed to mention
—When the right response is simply "stop it"
—McGender is…
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