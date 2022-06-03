Why aren't you more conservative?
We all know a version of the aphorism that young people are liberal, but become more conservative as they age. It’s generally true*.
It’s been true for me. For most of my adult life I’ve considered myself a leftist/Democrat/progressive. That began to change in 2016.
But many people I know haven’t gotten any more conservative as they’ve entered middle ag…
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