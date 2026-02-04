Why are so many nurses wishing harm to their political opponents?
For The Federalist
Here’s my latest for The Federalist on psychopathic nurses. It’s totally free, no paywall. I give you a preview here, and ask you to read the rest at The Federalist. Your clicks enable them to have advertisers, which enables them to hire writers that put out the work you enjoy in a media landscape dominated by leftism-Josh
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