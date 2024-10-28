Who's Your Mommy Now?
Episode 195, October 27, 2024
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-Tech companies that lock consumers out of services and hardware. Your blood will boil when you hear how the Apple Company has effectively stolen $1,400 from Disaffected's producer K…
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