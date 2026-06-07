This episode goes harder and more candid than any we’ve done before.

The anti-white racism of the West is out of control. White people in the West are operating under narcissistic brainwashing. They’re angrier at fellow whites trying to stop black predation against their own families than they are at the murderous “people of color” who are raping their daughters and murdering their sons.

Gloves entirely off on tonight’s Disaffected at 9 pm US Eastern.

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-It’s now normal for English police to side with murderers who stab white English boys. We’ll look at the Henry Nowak case where cops arrested Henry for “racial assault” when it was Henry who was stabbed by a lying psychopath Sikh trying to cover up his crime. The cops ignored Henry gurgling on the ground until he died-in handcuffs.

-The psychopathic derangement of America’s ideas about “racism” are almost as bad. Alleged black murderer Karmelo Anthony is on trial for stabbing and killing Austin Metcalf as black protestors scream obscenities at whites outside the court room.

-Are you going to be a suicidal Western white man? Will you shush-up white people who are sounding the alarm, accusing them of “racism” when they object to being murdered and assaulted by “people color?” Josh dissects the twisted psychology behind the self-hating “Good Boy” who cooperates in his own degradation because he’s white, male, and normal.

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