"Whole language" and other foolishness
coming up on Disaffected, Episode 245
Kevin and I are taping the show today and I have a preview for you. First, enjoy a Shredder with inside-out ear.
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Yesterday I had one of my many “grocery store encounters” where societal degradation is encapsulat…
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