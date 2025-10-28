"Whole Language" and American Illiteracy
This post is a set of observations after listening to the excellent podcast series “Sold a Story.” Highly recommended. This post is not an academic paper. You are not going to get “citations,” and I’m not promising you an exhaustive, detailed, footnoted review.
“Sold a Story” tells about the scam of “whole language”, and demonstrates objectively that …
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