Who EVEN is Nick Shirley!?
Episode 255, January 4, 2026
Coming at about 9:30 pm Eastern, Sunday, January 4, 2026
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-Is there really such a thing as “suicidal empathy?” Is that really just another moral reversal that looks at a perpetrator …
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