Whither matrons?
A penny for your thoughts
I’m looking for your ideas and reflections, readers; please leave them in the comments below.
Our society needs matriarchs and patriarchs, or matrons and father figures, if you prefer. Young people are floundering, incompetent, badly educated, possessing few skills, and trained to see everyone born before them as stupid old boomers. What used to be a “g…
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