White Lives Matter
episode 217, April 6, 2025
This is an episode I don’t want you to miss. It’s one of the most candid Kevin and I have done on the biggest taboo issue in American (and UK) culture: the rampant racism and violence against whites by blacks.
This is not “reverse racism,” because there’s no such thing as “reverse racism.” That terrible phrase buys into the false premise this episode ta…
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