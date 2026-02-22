'White' is not a dirty word.
‘White’ is not a dirty word.
‘White’ is not a dirty word even when it occurs next to the word ‘race.’
‘White’ is not a dirty word even when it occurs next to the word ‘community.’
‘White’ is not a dirty word even when it occurs next to the word ‘identity.’
‘White’ is not a dirty word that means ‘I want your black self dead.’
‘White’ is not a dirty word that…
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