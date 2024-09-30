Where's your evidence?
Episode 191, September 29 2024
-Deb Fillman of The Reason We Learn joins us to talk about the origins of the American public school system, and how it's both attracting and creating people with Cluster B and narcissistic traits .
-We've been told by all media that there's "no evidence" of immigrants and illegal aliens doing anything bad. "No evidence" at…
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