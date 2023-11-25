Where was your father?
answering a reasonable question
A follower here asked a question others might have: where was your father throughout your abusive childhood?
Obviously, I talk about my mother a lot, and very little about my father. There are several reasons for that. Here’s what happened.
My mother was 18 when she got pregnant with me. She was dating my father, a 26-year-old grad student/bartender. To …
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