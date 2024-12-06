When the women in your family go nuts
Obligatory “not all” caveats: In this piece I’m going to be talking about women specifically. Yes. I am saying that I think this problem is happening more with women than with men. Yes. I also recognize that this problem also happens in men. Yes. I know that you, personally, as a reader, may have this problem with your father. My writing this piece does…
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