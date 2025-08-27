When motion pictures were real
Color, charm, individuality, and soul, are being drained from our culture, and from the built world around us. Art, even pop art and commercial art, has suffered badly.
Even our Hollywood fakery was “real” in a way that moving images aren’t today. It’s only a Youtube video so it can’t actually show your eyes what your eyes would see if you were watching…
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