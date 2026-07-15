What: Disaffected livestream, a conversation with viewer Sherry on ending contact with an abusive parent.

When: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 3 pm US Eastern time

Where:

Youtube

Rumble

Twitter/X

Join us for a livestream conversation between Josh and Disaffected viewer Sherry. We’ll discuss “going no-contact” with an abusive parent. When is it justified? When is it necessary? Are you doing wrong or failing to honor your father and mother if you end a relationship with an abusive parent?

Sherry was born to a psychopathic single mother in the early 1970s. She grew up neglected and abused by a mother who cared more about scoring drugs and dates than she did about her daughter. After multiple attempts to “mend fences,” Sherry ended contact with her mother.

Bring your comments and questions to the live chat.

This is the extended conversation we started on last Sunday’s episode of Disaffected.