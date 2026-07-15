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RK
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While I'm not dealing with narcissistic parents (thank God), I am dealing with Cluster B traits in other family members, including a sibling. So this raises a question that has been dogging me for quite some time.

Is going no-contact always dishonoring a family member, or can it simply be an acknowledgement that a family member has dishonored themselves?

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