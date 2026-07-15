When It's Time To Go
A conversation on ending parent-child relationships
What: Disaffected livestream, a conversation with viewer Sherry on ending contact with an abusive parent.
When: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 3 pm US Eastern time
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Where:
Join us for a livestream conversation between Josh and Disaffected viewer Sherry. We’ll discuss “going no-contact” with an abusive parent. When is it justified? When is it necessary? Are you doing wrong or failing to honor your father and mother if you end a relationship with an abusive parent?
Sherry was born to a psychopathic single mother in the early 1970s. She grew up neglected and abused by a mother who cared more about scoring drugs and dates than she did about her daughter. After multiple attempts to “mend fences,” Sherry ended contact with her mother.
Bring your comments and questions to the live chat.
This is the extended conversation we started on last Sunday’s episode of Disaffected.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
While I'm not dealing with narcissistic parents (thank God), I am dealing with Cluster B traits in other family members, including a sibling. So this raises a question that has been dogging me for quite some time.
Is going no-contact always dishonoring a family member, or can it simply be an acknowledgement that a family member has dishonored themselves?