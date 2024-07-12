What's wrong with Pride
a conversation with Joseph Sciambra
Joseph Sciambra is an ex-gay man (I don’t know if he’d use that term, but the concept it describes is accurate) who is one of the few writing about the connection between child abuse and homosexuality.
He invited me for a conversation about the origins and changes of “Pride.” Both of us are old enough to remember several generations back.
The summary:
-T…
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