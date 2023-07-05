What you need to know about your car
that no one taught you
Are you a Millennial? Gen Z?
Or—I’m sorry ladies and gay men—a Gen-X woman or gay man?
You likely missed out on basic theory about automobiles. Theory that you need to understand if you want to have a happy car that doesn’t die earlier than it needs to.
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