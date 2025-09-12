What the hell is wrong with people?
a bunch of shrinks and Josh in conversation
Ryan Rogers hosted a roundtable of mental health professionals and me talking about the public response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination and what it says about our moral character as a nation, and as individuals.
I think you’ll enjoy this discussion, perhaps in the background while you’re doing housework or driving. It’s about an hour and 45 minutes.
Ryan Rogers is…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.