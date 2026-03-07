What it's like being a "known person" online
a perspective you probably don't know about
As I write this I’m frustrated. This is an attempt to channel that frustration into something useful, something that may help readers understand the perspective of a person in my position. I also hope that it might help prevent some hard feelings online for at least a few people.
What is a “person in my position?” That means someone like me who has a co…
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