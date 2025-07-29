What is Borderline Personality Disorder and why is it called that?
Cluster B Basics
As you know by now, I talk about Cluster B personality disorders constantly. It’s my bag. My weekly show Disaffected is all about how these mental derangements have exploded in society. My coaching/consulting practice (you’d call it ‘counseling’ if I were a licensed professional, which I am not) helps people figure out what to do when someone in their …
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