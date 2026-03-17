What are personality disorders and why should you care? Part 1
a tour of the psychology that made our world woke
This will be at least a three-part series. I’m breaking it up out of respect for weary eyeballs; I think it will be an easier read, and easier to take in, in chunks.
Part 1, here: How I figured out what was wrong with my mother and how deep it went. I use my personal story to make these concepts real for those who aren’t yet familiar with how extreme pe…
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