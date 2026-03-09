"We've opted you in, now comply"
We are slaves to appliances. Every one of us. All of you reading this, because you’re online, are enslaved to your electronic devices. In less than one generation, we moved from a cultural ethos of “opt in” to “you are opted in whether you asked to be or not, and we’re damned sure not going to make it easy for you to opt out.”
Notice that change. Cast yo…
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