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episode 198
NOTE!-Youtube has blocked our video, once again, with a false claim that we have violated copyright. We have not. “Fair Use” for news, analysis, and commentary, is fully legal under U.S. copyright law. I urge you to confirm this for yourself (click that link above) because Americans are beginning to falsely believe that we don’t have rights to comment o…
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