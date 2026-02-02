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Cary Cotterman's avatar
Cary Cotterman
Feb 2

One of your best, Josh.

So many things there to comment on.

Mainly, I hate "smart" devices. There's no conceivable rational reason a refrigerator needs to be connected to a cell phone. I don't want my car making driving decisions.

I also don't understand why people pay a fortune for gimmicks like "soft-close" kitchen drawers. My old house has drawers that are simple wood boxes, sliding on a central wood rail underneath. They work fine, especially if you rub some soap or squirt a little silicone on the rail. Why is that not enough? Why did it need to be technologized?

I recently had to spend a couple of hundred bucks and dismantle my Subaru's driver's door to replace a window regulator, which had died after only a couple of years. My 1959 Ford pickup's crank windows still work fine, just as they always have since Eisenhower was in the White House. What is so onerous about opening a car window with a crank? I could go on and on, but I won't.

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Georgia McGraw's avatar
Georgia McGraw
Feb 2

My induction hob and electric oven combo is wonderfully efficient, but only when it deigns to accept my commands. The smooth, glass digital interface will not accept even a slightly moist finger, which is less than ideal when cooking. Somehow my son can deactivate the "safety lock" feature on the oven. And with every perceived misstep, it beeps shrill at me.

It is offensive and frustrating and I miss buttons, dials, and gas that visibly burns. I controlled those things. With this, the human is relegated to a lower status than the machine.

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