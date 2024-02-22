We're all borderline now
Just a short one.
We, all of us, have been so badly lied to, abused, gaslit, silenced, and targeted with literal insanity that it’s worked. People see “psy-ops” everywhere, about things they wouldn’t have baroque conspiracy ideas about in normal times.
This is people on the left, on the right, and in the middle. It’s all of us. (No, I’m not saying that t…
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