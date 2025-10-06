Well-Spoken
Episode 243, October 5, 2025
-Josh’s old Facebook friend Jade takes on “hood rat” ghetto culture among blacks from the point of view of a black conservative.
-Masculinity is back. From the War Department to the White House, the men in charge are finally talking like authority figures. Pete Hegseth and Stephen Miller are saying “this shit is over.”
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