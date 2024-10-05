We'll be two souls in a ghost town
Music can sometimes say things that words by themselves cannot. This is what I’m thinking and feeling.
Hold on tight to the people you love, and give your hand to your neighbor. Time is short.
‘Maybe it was all too much
Too much for a man to take
Everything’s bound to break
Sooner or later, sooner or later
You’re all that I can trust
Facing the darkest days
E…
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