Welcome to Oceania
episode 138
IMPORTANT!—This show is a RUMBLE exclusive. Youtube (falsely) claims we’re violating copyright, but we will not cut a portion of the show to satisfy Youtube. You can only view this on Rumble, so come join us at 9:15 on Rumble for live chat to see what Youtube doesn’t want you to see!
RUMBLE LINK
https://rumble.com/v3ijzdy-welcome-to-oceania.html
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