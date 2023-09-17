IMPORTANT!—This show is a RUMBLE exclusive. Youtube (falsely) claims we’re violating copyright, but we will not cut a portion of the show to satisfy Youtube. You can only view this on Rumble, so come join us at 9:15 on Rumble for live chat to see what Youtube doesn’t want you to see!



RUMBLE LINK

https://rumble.com/v3ijzdy-welcome-to-oceania.html

This week …