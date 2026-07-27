Twenty years ago a comedy film came out that isn’t funny anymore. It’s not funny because the joke came true.

Idiocracy posited a future in the 2500s where dysgenic breeding caused the entire population to lose about 50 IQ points. Everyone we encounter in the world of 2505 within the movie is actually, literally, mentally retarded. IQ of 65 at best.

The main characters go to a Costco and find a warehouse store where you can buy everything. Literally everything. Not a “wide selection found nowhere else in stores,” but everything. Tax services. Go-Go dancers. You can even get a law degree.

That scene contained the memorable moment that’s constantly quoted from the movie:

When I watch scenes from Idiocracy I don’t laugh anymore. It’s not because director Mike Judge did a bad job. He did a great job. The movie is genuinely hilarious.

Well, it was hilarious, and then reality caught up. The stupidity you see in Idiocracy is only very mildly exaggerated compared to the real world of 2026. It’s not funny when actual living people you have to share a country with are retarded fucking imbeciles, and they are.

It’s worst in Gen Z (though it’s not Gen Z’s fault, it’s their parents’ fault—hi fellow Gen Xers and Boomers), but it is not restricted to Gen Z. The terrified-bird-stance that I see in Gen Z, the unwillingness to take one step forward without checking to make sure they’re following The Official Steps On This Guide From School is seeping into the older age brackets.

Today I’m seeing middle-aged and older people whose basic skills like reading comprehension or obeying road rules while driving have atrophied to the point where I wonder what the hell kind of American humans I’m dealing with.

One of the ways it shows up is through a new, very strange, “inability” to do reading comphrension. Basic, third grade reading comprehension.

It looks like this: