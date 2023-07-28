Welcome, and thank you
Hello, new paid subscribers! It tickles me every time people sign up to pay for this Substack after I post some complaint about a fast food joint with a gum chonkin’ mean girl. “They’ll actually pay for anecdotes about life in blue Vermont from a sour homosexual commentator? Cool!”
Seriously, thank you. It’s flattering, and it helps pay the bills.
If you…
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