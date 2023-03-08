We were right about EVERYTHING
and everyone knows it.
Those of us who called the “pandemic” a scam early were right.
We were right that it was blown so out of proportion that people lost their minds.
We were right that the government would use this to take away citizens’ rights.
We were right that the Constitution would be suspended (oh, yes, it was. What do you think “emergency curfews” are except an abro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.