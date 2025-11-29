We don't have to live this way
This is more of a placeholder, or a reminder to do a proper piece on this. I put it on Twitter, but you lot are a much higher-quality readership.
It’s idealized, yes. It’s perfected for TV. Acknowledged.
But watching Little House on the Prairie yesterday with my friend Holly choked me up. Charles Ingalls takes his duty seriously, and he insists on hones…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.