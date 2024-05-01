Ways to support Disaffected
Ways to Support Disaffected
—A monthly subscription is now $7 per month, 30% lower than before. You’ll be helping produce our show and the writing here, and you’ll get access to the Disaffected Discord chat server.
—There’s a discount for annual subscriptions; you get two months free with this option!
One-Time Support
—Want to throw $3, $5, $10 to our effor…
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