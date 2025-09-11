War.
That’s what we’re in. Charlie Kirk’s murder seems to be waking people up to what they should have seen years ago.
I am furious, sickened, and white-hot rageful. There will be much to say on the show this weekend.
Before this horrible news, I was going to release the second episode of my audio conversation with my sister, Jesse Seely (The Daughter’s Tale…
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