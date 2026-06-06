Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Slocum's avatar
Josh Slocum
16h

Oh, no! I lost a paid subscriber over this one. Substack has a feedback mechanism that lets people cancelling their paid subscriptions give a reason for that cancellation. This time it was "the content."

People are very resistant to reality.

This is good. This is the chaff separating itself from the wheat.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Josh Slocum and others
Dion's avatar
Dion
16h

"Over-sentimentality, over-softness, in fact washiness and mushiness are the great dangers of this age and of this people. Unless we keep the barbarian virtues, gaining the civilized ones will be of little avail." ~ Theodore Roosevelt

"If you are not prepared to use force to defend civilization, then be prepared to accept barbarism." ~ Thomas Sowell

Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Disaffected Productions LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture