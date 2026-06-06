The project for thinking people of good will and conscientiousness in the 21st century is to reacquaint ourselves with reality. To come back to reality. To accept that reality is real, nature has a nature, and most answers are very simple.

That is, we must throw off all the fairy story myths of the 20th century and its unprecedented technology, convenience, and immiserating luxury.

Here’s a start.

Violence is the answer to a lot of things.

Only violence can solve some problems.

You’ve heard it for years, decades now. You’ve heard it from politicians, from “concerned parents,” from teachers, from the academy:

“There is no place for violence.”—Ursula Brenda Madison Asheleighlynnelee von der Lederhosen

That is a lie. It’s a feminine fantasy. It has no anchor, not even a string, to the real world.

And because we’ve almost all internalized it, we are now subject to violence, rape, murder, theft, and arson from the stupid-but-more-realistic elements of humanity. “There is no place for violence” has made us unwilling to defend ourselves when our lives are threatened.

This is a suidical luxury fantasy only believed by white westerners who have been subject to the most excruciating and thorough cult brainwashing the world has ever seen. We call it the “post-war/Civil Rights consensus.”

This is the simple truth: People who cannot be reasoned with, and who do not have the capacity to be shamed, or to be embarrassed, can only be dealt with by force. Including violence when all else fails.

Yes, I mean to include killing. Killing in self defense, or killing through the state by execution.

When all other levers of control are exhausted—etiquette, rules and regulations, laws and statutes, adjudication and punishment in court—violence is the answer. The only answer.

This is a property of the universe. It is natural law. It is not an opinion. It is a description of how the universe works objectively.

We should be able to rely on the state and its monopoly on violence to direct that violence appropriately for the best interests of the citizenry. But we cannot. Not today. Perhaps we never could, and I’ve still got a vestige of fantasy thinking myself.

We cannot. So individual violence is what it’s going to be.

I am a man of the industrialized, Western first world. I am educated, highly intelligent, and competent. Watching the Western world crumble is causing me pain on the level of my soul. I do not want to devolve into a stone-age world. I will not give up civilization without a hard fight.

But others will. They’re doing it right now.

So violence it will be if it must.

What that looks like in real life, just with me as an example, is that if you enter my house unbidden you will be staring at the mouth of my shotgun. If scaring you with that visual doesn’t work, I will blow your brains out the back of your head.

It’s not a negotiation, it’s just how things are going to be.

It scales from there. I’m one man. But other men will form posses. Lynching gangs. It will scale up from there, too.

You don’t want this, eh? Then bring back properly, morally ordered, just violence in the political and legal system. That means executing rapists, murderers, and child molesters. Swiftly, not after 20 years of Supreme Court fights.

You don’t want that either?

Then you get my solution.

Post-script: Violence is men’s business. Patrolling the perimeter of the home, the village, and the state, is men’s business. Men are the protectors, the soldiers, the cops.

Women have no business trying to direct how men deploy violence in service of protecting their families and nations. They’ve been allowed to get way outside their sphere of competence, and we men need to reverse that.

Men: stop listening to women about this. Absolutely do not put them in positions of power where they have decision-making capacity over police or military deployment.

Josh here. Would you support Disaffected? We have an option for everyone. You can chip in just a few bucks as a one-off, or you can subscribe for a very reasonable monthly price.



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