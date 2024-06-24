Victim Vision: Episode 177
-Another race hoaxer discriminates against himself with fake hate messages that he blames on white people, Pew Research releases a report on the paranoia of black Americans about race conspiracies then rewrites its own data after "advocacy" groups complain, and more.
-Josh addresses the concerns of an angry viewer who did not like last week's joke invol…
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