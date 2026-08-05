Join the livestream chat! We'll talk about how feminism has poisoned the minds of women and men for at least three generations. It's at the point where we cannot—literally cannot—make simple, factually true statements about biological or psychological realities. Feminist-minded women (and men) go berserk.



Challenge a widely held false view like "women couldn't get credit cards until 1974!" and rage overflows.



Notice that "surrogate mothers" are women who are consciously signing contracts to sell their babies for money, and watch society run to defend this wicked baby-selling. Because the baby seller is a woman. Therefore, she is a victim, never a villain.

Is this woman, who signed a contract to sell her baby, a victim or a villain?

We’ll tell you about her story during the stream.

When: Wednesday, August 5, 3 pm US Eastern time

Where:

Youtube

Rumble

Twitter/X

Who:

Me-Josh Slocum, your grouchy uncle

You-participating in the live chat