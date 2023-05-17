Unstable women will stop at nothing
Women with apparent Cluster B personality disorders are the largest demographic behind false claims of violence, rape, and abuse by men.
Some of them are so severely disturbed that there are no limits at all on what they will say or do.
Why am I posting this? Why am I engaging with such a person? Don’t I know that there’s no good that comes of dallying …
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