Unmanaged, unnoticed decline
Or, you can call this essay, “Little things mean a lot more than we want to admit when dozens of them add up into big things.”
You’re in middle age, the time of life when you’ve been around long enough, when you’ve seen enough, that you can recognize long-term patterns. You remember not only the specific ways “things used to be,” but also the way things …
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